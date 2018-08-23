Amazing property offers beautiful views and fabulous family living

Set in beautiful surroundings this family home on the Ballinamore Road, Keshcarrigan, Co Leitrim is finished to an incredibly high standard.

This substantial (circa 277 sq.m.) detached property which enjoys panoramic views of Keshcarrigan Village and Marina.

Situated on an elevated site (approx 0.82 acres) with landscaped gardens it is only a short stroll from the village centre. This 2-storey property is ready for immediate occupation and comprises hallway, living room (with open fireplace), conservatory (patio doors), kitchen/dining room, utility room and Bathroom and 4 Large Bedrooms (1 of which is en-suite).

The property also has an attached garage. Some of the many features include magnificent views, a garage suitable for conversion to living space, a gated entrance with camera system and the option to purchase fully furnished.

Viewing is strictly by appointment only with sole selling agent, Gordon Hughes Estate Agents. AMV: €349,000

To book a viewing contact Gordon Hughes Estate Agents on (071) 9645555.