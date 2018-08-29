Beautifully restored Sligo stone cottage for sale

This stunning newly renovated 3 bedroom stone farmhouse extends c 1250 sq feet and had been finished to an exceptionally high standard.

The Granery, Moygara, Gurteen, Co Sligo is located in a very scenic area close to Lough Gara and Moygara Castle.

Accommodation includes a large open plan kitchen cum dining room, a sitting room with feature stone fireplace, a downstairs shower room with wc and wash hand basin, a downstairs bedroom and two further bedrooms upstairs - one of which is en suite. A large landing area has also been utilised as a TV/relaxation area.

The house is in turn key condition and tastefully decorated throughout.

Outside are large mature gardens, a granary and a large general purpose shed with a concrete floor.

This property is only 5kms from Gurteen and all its amenities such as church, school, shops, pubs and restaurants. It is just over 30 mins to the Sligo town and just under 30 mins to Ireland West International Airport.

Viewing of this property is a must and highly recommended to appreciate its charm and potential.

It is on the market for €200,000. Contact Mike Smith at Property Team Smith Kelly Scott on (071) 9662124 to arrange a viewing.