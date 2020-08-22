PROPERTY: Semi-detached property in the heart of Carrick-on-Shannon

Don't miss out on this three bedroom semi- detached property located in the heart of Carrick-on-Shannon.

Located within walking distance of all town centre amenities such as schools, leisure centre with swimming pool/gym/astro pitches etc, shops, restaurants, cinema, train station.

The accommodation comprises: entrance hall, living room with open fire, downstairs WC, kitchen/ diner with range of wall and base units and utility room, stairs to first floor comprising of master bedroom with ensuite, two further bedrooms (all doubles) and family bathroom.

Enclosed rear garden.

Off street parking to the front of the property.

For further information contact Gallagher Auctioneers on 071 9621000.