GALLERY: This family home offers plenty of space and superb views of the Leitrim countryside
Offering spacious accommodation with superb views over the surrounding countryside, Bay Tree Lodge, Drumdoo, Mohill, Co. Leitrim is the perfect family home.
Located on a quiet rural road and close to Mohill town, this three bedroom home is on an elevated site and also boasts a large garage and workshop.
The bustling town of Carrick-on-Shannon is only 15 minutes drive from this property.
It features landscaped gardens to front and with a decking area to the rear ideal, which is ideal for outdoor entertaining.
The property has a large living room to the front of the property with a kitchen and separate dining area overlooking the scenic views to the front.
There are 3 bedrooms with the Master bedroom ensuite.
Contact REA Brady, Carrick-on-Shannon on 071 9622444 to organise a viewing
