Detached Carrick-on-Shannon home in a sought after location

SherryFitzGerald Farrell brings to the market a wonderful opportunity to acquire a fine detached home in a well regarded, residential address just on the town outskirts of Carrick-on-Shannon with all sporting and shopping amenities nearby.

This four bedroom, four bath home at 11 Ros na hInse, Attirory, Carrick-on-Shannon is on the market for a guide price of €229,950.

Local amenities are within walking distance including award winning restaurants, hotels and bars, the River Shannon with public and private marinas, shops, supermarkets, pharmacies, Medical Centre, primary and secondary schools, Aura Leisure & Gym, Cineplex, cafes and filling stations.

It was developed and constructed by Sammon Developments, a second generation firm with a sound reputation for quality work and craftsmanship.

It is situated at an established and well regarded residential address sought after by home owners.

This is an ideal starter home or indeed, long term investment.

The property comprises of living room, sitting room, kitchen/dining room, sun/dining room, utility with wc, 4 four bedrooms (two ensuite) and family bathroom.

Please call Liam Farrell, on 0719620976, to arrange a viewing.