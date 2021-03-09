Leitrim dormer property offers great development potential for the lucky buyer

This spacious 4 bedroom dormer bungalow (circa 185 sq.m.) is situated on an elevated site with panoramic views of the surrounding countryside at Gradogue, Aughavas (H12 PK16) and comes to the market offering excellent development potential for any buyer.

Designed with the option to convert the large attic space (circa 100 q.m.) into additional living space the property would therefore suit either a family or those seeking a retirement home and is located in a quiet rural area and yet is only 5km from the nearest village of Carrigallen and 12km from Arva.

Ready for immediate occupation the property comprises of the following accommodation; entrance hall, kitchen/dining room (patio doors), living room (open fireplace), utility room, toilet/washroom, bathroom four bedrooms (1 en-suite).

Viewing is strictly by appointment only with sole selling agent.

AMV: €199,000.

Features:

- 100 sq.m. in attic suitable for conversion;

- Previously had planning permission for detached garage;

- Elevated site with panoramic views of the surrounding countryside.

