Great celebrations for Manorhamilton Rangers after Cup Final victory - GALLERY

Manorhamilton Rangers finished their elongated 2019/2020 season on a high when they claimed a comprehensive 5-1 victory over Cartron United in the Glasshouse Hotel Cup Final in Ray Mac Sharry Park, Sligo on Saturday evening.

First half goals from Robbie Cunningham (2) and Paul Logan gave the Leitrim men a 3-1 advantage at halftime, Cartron finding the net from the spot late in the first half. Cartron exerted a lot of pressure in the second half, saw two shots cleared off the line and were denied what looked like a penalty as they dominated possession for large spells of the game.

But Manor had some great chances with Seamus Ryder and Paddy Woulfe going extremely close with good chances before they struck late thanks to goals from Brian McDonald and Woulfe to confirm the victory.

There may not have been any crowds present but Observer photographer Willie Donnellan captured some great images from a great night for Manorhamilton Rangers.

