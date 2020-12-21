GALLERY: Liam's Marathon Christmas off to a great start in Manorhamilton

Liam Cox has definitely got his Christmas season up and running when he completed his first of twelve marathons this festive season as he undertakes a mammoth "12 Marathons of Christmas" in aid of North West STOP.

Liam was joined by a number of local runners (see our photos from Mark Kelly), as he completed his first of 12 marathons from Manorhamilton to Carrick-on-Shannon on Sunday, clocking a time of 4 hours 9 minutes for the 26.2 miles as he started his amazing fundraising effort in North West STOP.

Liam is raising funds in aid of North West Stop as he explains: “I feel like 2020 is also a perfect time to raise money for this charity as their services are needed now more than ever. I think everyone I know has struggled at times this year. Christmas can also be a time where people struggle so I think it's poignant to do the challenge at this time of year.”

The Leitrim Village man will complete his marathons on three different routes that will start and finish in Carrick-on-Shannon with the one exception coming on Christmas Day itself when Liam will be running in the famed Phoenix Park in Dublin.

His final effort will come on New Year’s Eve where he hopes to finish his twelfth and final marathon outside Carrick Rowing Club around 1.30 pm.

Liam will also be looking for local runners to come out and support his efforts over his Christmas marathon effort so anyone who fancies tackling a marathon over the Christmas or even part of a marathon that would be available as a support runner would be most welcome.

If you would like to kindly donate you can do so via www.idonate.ie/12 MarathonsofChristmas.

You also track Liam’s progress and donate on his Facebook fundraising page at https://www.facebook. com /donate/ 1801155043373647/.

Liam would appreciate any support from sponsorship from local businesses.

Liam will also be seeking support runners throughout the event and you can contact at Liamcox13@yahoo.com or on Instagram @Liamcox93.