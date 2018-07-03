Gallery: 70 entries in Leitrim's Stylish Silage

With over 70 entries in this year's An Tóstal's Stylish Silage in Drumshanbo the competition is definitely hotting up to see who will take the No 1 position this year.

Judges inspected each of the entries last Saturday and have 12 bales picked to go forward for a public vote on Saturday night July 7 in the Lough Allen hotel.

There is a Gunpowder Gin reception from 9.30pm and Busy Fingers will provide the entertainment on the night.