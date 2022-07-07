Search

07 Jul 2022

Creators of Ireland's Fittest Family seek rural singles for new dating show

Creators of Ireland's Fittest Family seek rural singles for new dating show

Reporter:

Mary MCFadden

07 Jul 2022 4:12 PM

The creators of several popular Irish reality shows - including Gogglebox Ireland and Ireland's Fittest Family - are seeking single people living in rural areas for a new dating programme. 

Single people of all ages and orientations are being sought, particularly those who have struggled to find the right person due to their vicinity. 

The show aims to help the hard-working men and women of rural Ireland and those who feel they are not part of a singles social scene to find true love. 

Farmers, vets, agricultural contractors and even shop owners - anyone whose career keeps them tied to the countryside - are encouraged to apply.  

The as-of-yet-unnamed show will match rural singles with city-dwellers hoping for a taste of rural life and help them find the person they are most compatible with.  

Casting of the show is ongoing throughout the summer. 

Anyone interested in finding out more or taking part in the brand new show can contact creators Kite Entertainment by emailing countrylove@kiteentertainment.com or calling 083 045 7652. 

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media