€778,000 allocated to Leitrim in latest round of Arts Council funding
Arts Council of Ireland
Leitrim Arts groups/centres have been named in the latest funding list from the Irish Arts Council.
The following allocations have been made to Leitrim:
Carrick-on-Shannon Children's Literature Festival - €6,500
The Dock Arts Centre, Carrick-on-Shannon - €75,000
Teac Damsa (Fabulous Beast Dance Theatre) has two allocations: €195,940 and €169,116
The Glens Centre, Manorhamilton - €39,000
The Leitrim Sculpture Centre, Manorhamilton - €190,000
Informal Music Afternoons - €3,500
John McKenna Traditional Society - €3,000
Leitrim County Council has two allocations: €20,000 and €72,900
Christine Mackey, - €900
The Leitrim Dance Project - €3,000
This brings the total funding allocated in Leitrim to €778,856 for 2018.
