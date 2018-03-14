€778,000 allocated to Leitrim in latest round of Arts Council funding

Leitrim Arts groups/centres have been named in the latest funding list from the Irish Arts Council.

The following allocations have been made to Leitrim:

Carrick-on-Shannon Children's Literature Festival - €6,500

The Dock Arts Centre, Carrick-on-Shannon - €75,000

Teac Damsa (Fabulous Beast Dance Theatre) has two allocations: €195,940 and €169,116

The Glens Centre, Manorhamilton - €39,000

The Leitrim Sculpture Centre, Manorhamilton - €190,000

Informal Music Afternoons - €3,500

John McKenna Traditional Society - €3,000

Leitrim County Council has two allocations: €20,000 and €72,900

Christine Mackey, - €900

The Leitrim Dance Project - €3,000

This brings the total funding allocated in Leitrim to €778,856 for 2018.