Two for today: Lough Key Forest Park opens for online bookings next week

Lough Key Forest Park are delighted to announce that they are officially reopening the campsite on June 4 for pre-bookings only.

Also, as of Monday May 17, the online Caravan and Camping booking system will reopen for new online bookings, initially for self-contained campervans and caravans only.



In line with physical distancing guidelines, the park are not taking any tent bookings for the moment but we do envisage this opening up as the weeks progress into the summer.



For general campsite or booking enquiries, please email your request to loughkeycamping@gmail.com, where our team will be more than happy to assist you in any way we can.

For more details call: 071967 3122 email info@loughkey.ie

Visit: www.facebook.com/loughkeyforestpark