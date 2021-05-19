Countdown on: The Landmark Hotel re-opens on June 2

The Landmark Hotel are delighted to say that their doors will open once more on Wednesday, June 2.

The beautiful 4 Star Hotel overlooking the River Shannon in the picturesque town of Carrick-on-Shannon has been capturing hearts and creating majical memories for Wedding couples over the past two decades.

With an array of awards to their name they have earned their reputation as being a leading Wedding Venue. An independently owned and family run hotel the Landmark is ideally situated for you to take full advantage of Ireland's hidden heartlands.

Aside from the views and luxury surroundings, the food is delicious and the staff are always on hand to serve, help and inform you.

For further information visit www.thelandmarkhotel.com or Tel: 071-96 22222.