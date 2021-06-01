Great news as Leitrim hotel gets ready to re-open

Local Leitrim photographer Gerry Faughnan captured this great image of work being done at the Landmark Hotel in Carrick-on-Shannon today as management and staff get ready to re-open tomorrow, June 2.

Hotels, B&Bs, guesthouses and self-catering accommodation can open again on Wednesday.

Outdoor hospitality - including restaurants and all pubs - will open on 7 June, the Government recently announced.