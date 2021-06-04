Leitrim hotel welcomes first guests following re-opening

Last Wednesday, June 2, saw the reopening of hotels and guest houses all over the country and Lough Rynn Caste Estate & Gardens Hotel was no different as General Manager Ciaran Reidy, Assistant Sales & Marketing manager Michelle Whelan and Operations manager Daniel O'Bradaigh welcomed the Bond family from Belmullet Co Mayo - Thomas, Rosaleen, twins Ciaran and Joe and daughter Francesca - to stay with them. Rosaleen's mother, Betty Mulligan is a native of Gortletteragh

Picture: Willie Donnellan