Great news as Arigna Mining Experience get set to reopen its doors

Arigna Mining Experience
The very popular tourist attraction, Arigna Mining Experience, has announced a provisional reopening date of next Monday, July 5. So, all going well with national Covid figures, the public will once again be flocking to this excellent visitor experience!
Noting the very challenging past year in a post of Facebook, management said "we are really looking forward to opening our doors and welcoming visitors back to our centre next month. We have taken all necessary precautions to ensure a safe and enjoyable environment for our visitors.
"Our booking system will reopen from June 14th onwards. Please note that there will be a much reduced capacity on each tour, so online booking in advance is essential to secure your place and avoid disappointment. You can also give us a call from July 5th onward, to check availability in advance of your visit."
For more information see their Facebook page or visit their website here.
