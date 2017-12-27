Ballinamore community urges vandals to "own up" after town Christmas tree is damaged

Vandals who caused substantial damage to a metal Christmas tree in Ballinamore over the Christmas period are being asked to "come forward" and "take responsibility for their actions" or face having their images posted on social media.

According to as post on the Ballinamore Family Festival Facebook page four individuals can be clearly seen damaging the tree and the control box on CCTV.

The damage (below) was discovered early on St Stephen's morning.

"The tree is now back up and working thanks to the hard work of people, welding, replacing broken lights and electrical work. The Gardai have been contacted and we have clear CCTV images of the 3 males and 1 female responsible for the damage caused at 2.40am on Christmas night," notes the post on the Ballinamore Family Festival Facebook page.

"We are offering the perpetrators the chance to come forward in the next four days and take responsibility for their actions, otherwise the Gardai will pursue the matter further and images will be posted on all social media.

"It is very unfortunate that this has happened after all the hours of hard work and money that goes into the lights every year so this behaviour will not be accepted. We are determined to pursue this and will not tolerate any further acts of vandalism."

Anyone with any information on the damage or the perpetrators responsible should contact Ballinamore Garda Station on (071) 9644002 or Carrick-on-Shannon Garda Station on (071) 9650510.