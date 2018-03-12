Leitrim auctioneer Gordon Hughes achieves over €10 million in weekend sales

Leitrim auctioneer Gordon Hughes who is based in Ballinamore and Rathoath in County Meath achieved €10 million in sales at the weekend when he sold 30 units in a new development.

The first phase of the development situate din Ratoath was completely sold out.

Designed for modern family living, Broadmeadow Vale is a brand new development of 3, 4 & 5 bedroom energy efficient and traditionally built new homes, close to Ratoath Village.

Two new show homes opened for the first time last weekend, Saturday 10 & Sunday, 11 March with prices ranging from €300,000 for the mid-terrace units & 500,000 for the 5 bed detached.

Gordon Hughes, Director of Fitzgerald Hughes Estate Agents stated “Demand on the opening weekend was exceptionally high with over 30 units sold and sales in excess of €10m”.

Broadmeadow Vale will comprise 125 No. terraced, end terrace and semi-detached house styles. With the variety of house styles on offer, the development is sure to appeal to a wide range of prospective purchasers. Those looking for their first home, for young families looking for space to expand and also to those wishing to upgrade to a new energy efficient new home.

Situated adjacent to St Paul’s National School, the houses at Broadmeadow Vale feature a mix or elegant red and yellow brick and exteriors and have been carefully crafted to create a first-rate living environment to maximise comfort, amenity and durability. Almost all homes will look out over an open green space.

These houses are traditional in design the large front living room with double doors leads into an open plan kitchen overlooking the rear garden. With the exception of the 5 bed house type, all of the houses at Broadmeadow Vale are two storey homes and some house types provide an option to convert the attic allowing you to expand vertically within the existing structure of the house.