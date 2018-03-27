Planning sought for houses and apartments in Leitrim

Planning permission is being sought from Leitrim County Council for the construction of houses and apartments in Ballinamore.

Drumattan Construction Ltd, intend to apply for permission for development at Church Lane, Ballinamore, Co. Leitrim.

The development will consist of the construction of 10 no. residential units to consist of (a) 1 no. detached and 6 no. semi-detached 2 storey 2 bed townhouses to the rear of Church Lane, (b) 1 no. infill 2 storey bed townhouse to Church and (c) a 2 storey infill apartment unit consisting of 2 no. 2 bed apartments to Church Lane necessitating demolition of an existing derelict structure.

A new vehicular entrance off an adjoining estate, a connection to the existing public services, carparking, landscaping and all associated ancillary site development works is also being sought.