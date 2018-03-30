Slieve Russell Hotel to host Irish country music's premier awards concert

Many's an awards show has arrived in a blaze of flashing lights and grand announcements of support for the country music scene in Ireland in recent years, only to disappear just as quickly in a trail of dust.



But there's one which has stood the test of time by standing by Irish country artists right from its inception, and continuing to do so. And that's the Hot Country TV Annual Awards Concert.



This year's concert, hosted by Hot Country founder, Hugh O'Brien, returns to the sumptuous surroundings of the Slieve Russell Hotel in Ballyconnell, Co Cavan on May 1 where the 2018 celebration of everything that is best about the Irish country scene will take place.



Once again, Galway Irish Crystal have teamed up with Hot Country to ensure that all of the award winners on the night take home a magnificent memento of their achievement. And as always, the biggest names in Irish entertainment will be taking to the stage to thrill what is always a full-house, and what has now come to be, almost by tradition, the most anticipated date on the calendar for country music fans.



Revealing some of the details of what's in store on the night, Hugh O'Brien remarked that this year's line-up may well top years gone by.



"We're very proud to say that this year's line-up of country favourites features star names from start to finish,” he said.

Acclaimed entertainer, Nathan Carter will be attending and 'The Galway Boy' Mike Denver, a great friend of Hot Country from the beginning will also be returning this year. The 'Queen of Country' herself, the one and only Philomena Begley will also be performing, as will Cliona Hagan, a young lady who has a voice that could make her a star anywhere in the world. Country music legend' Ray Lynam will also be there.



Other artists already confirmed to appear on May 1 include singer/songwriter Derek Ryan, Sandy Kelly, Jimmy Buckley, Scottish accordion sensation Brandon McPhee, Louise Morrissey, Dominic and Barry Kirwan, and top American songwriter Max T. Barnes, all the way from Nashville, Tennessee. Coming as it will, right on the edge of summer, and with even more artists yet to be announced over the coming weeks, there's little doubt that the Hot Country TV Show Annual Awards Concert is all set to live up to its reputation as the 'hottest night of the year' yet again!

Special Guest Marty Morrissey

TV personalisty and sports commentator, Marty Morrisey, will also be a special guest at this year's awards.

For more information on this year's Hot Country TV Show Annual Awards Concert, go to www.hotcountry.com, or visit the official Hot Country TV Facebook page. Admission is €25, concert starts at 8 pm. Doors open 7pm. Sound, stage, backscreens, lighting supplied by SPAIN AV. Weekend for two to be won at The Westlodge Hotel, Bantry. Cosmetic hamper by GOSH to be won and much more. Further details call 0876859895. Hot Country broadcasts on 'Keep It Country TV' Monday and Wednesday 8pm, Tuesday 11am and Saturday 6pm, also available at www.hotcountrytv.com and on the App 'Hot Country TV'.

