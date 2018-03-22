Sligo Food Trail launches Taste of Spring Feast

Following the outstanding success of the sell out Harvest Feast last October, Sligo Food Trail is delighted to announce the “Taste of Spring Feast” which takes place on Friday 20th April 2018. This gastronomic extravaganza is a joint effort from Sligo’s top chefs and is a treat for the taste buds.

The banquet will take place at the Radisson Blu Hotel & Spa and tickets are strictly limited.

The combination of award winning chefs and the best of local produce is a real winner. Anyone lucky enough to be at the Harvest Feast was bowled over by the incredibly high standard of dishes presented. And those dishes just kept on coming – nine delicious courses, competing for attention. The thunderous applause and standing ovation for the chefs involved was well deserved.

“It was such a wonderful experience for everyone involved, we just had to do it again”, said Anthony Gray, Chairman of Sligo Food Trail, “The chefs love the unusual experience of working together and their natural competitive element means each one raises their game even higher”.

The Taste of Spring Feast isn’t just an outstanding dining experience; it is a gala event firmly fixed on the Sligo social calendar. From the Oyster, Craft Beer and Drinks reception at the beginning of the evening to the live music throughout, this is a glittering affair in every way.

The chefs involved are a truly outstandingly talented group, many are award winning and all are true ambassadors for food in the northwest. They are keeping the menu a closely guarded secret until the night itself, but we can introduce you to the chefs:

Joe Shannon (Radisson Blu Hotel & Spa) - Well known TV3 personality chef who has cooked for all kinds of personalities including Hillary Clinton.

Marcin Szczodrowski (Eala Bhán Restaurant) -Talented Polish born chef with a penchant for classical French cuisine. Marcin revels in working with the top quality ingredients in the northwest.

Lee Mastin (The Draft House Gastro Pub) - Originally from England, Lee’s CV includes a stint with Michelin starred celebrity chef Gary Rhodes.

Eithna O’Sullivan (Eithna’s By The Sea) -For two decades Eithna has pioneered fish cookery in her iconic multi award winning Mullaghmore restaurant.

Alan Fitzmaurice (The Glasshouse) - A dedicated forager who loves to take classical dishes and add his own contemporary twist.

Joe McGlynn (Hooked) - Donegal born Joe has represented Ireland in the European Culinary Arts competition and was shortlisted for Euro-Toques Young Chef of the Year.

Book your tickets now online at www.sligofoodtrail.ie, by contacting Anthony Gray (087 9028845) or Nicholas Ryan (071 9122222) or calling to Coeurine Murray, Murson Farm at Rathcormac Market every Saturday 10-3pm.