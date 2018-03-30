Leitrim school launches its first Darkness Into Light Walk for Pieta

Ballinamore Community School, launched its registration, on March 22, for their first Darkness Into Light Walk for Pieta House.

This event celebrates its tenth year this May in over 150 venues in Ireland and across the world.

Darkness Into Light began in 2009 when 400 people came together in Dublin’s Phoenix Park to raise awareness about suicide and self-harm.

From these humble beginnings, Darkness Into Light has blossomed into a global movement, with over 200,000 expected to take part on Saturday, May 12 this year.

This event will begin at 4.15am, in darkness, as we all walk the 5km route around Ballinamore and finish as the dawn is breaking, journeying together from Darkness Into Light.

In April 2015, the school hosted The Cycle Against Suicide. The awareness and positivity that was created around that event was huge for the school and wider community. It is felt that this is another event that will continue this important message .

Last year, the idea of this came when staff and students took part in the Darkness into Light walk in Carrick-on-Shannon. Many felt that this could be an event that our community could participate in. So now the school extends an invitation to you, everyone in the community to join with them and become part of this message of Hope.

The committee hope this will become an annual event, which will continue to bring the community together through hope, optimism and inspiration.

To participate in the event you must:

Go online to www.darknessintolight.ie. Reduced rate for the next two weeks only.

For the venue make sure to click on “Ballinamore Community School”.

Online registration only.

If you only bring one thing away from this event, remember the reason we are doing this is to let people know there is always:

Light in Darkness and Hope in Despair.