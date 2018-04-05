Ballinamore Foróige Club sleep-out a huge success

Ballinamore Foróige have expressed their gratitude to all who helped ensure their fundraiser in aid of homelessness proved to be a huge success.

On behalf of Ballinamore Foróige, we would like to extend a sincere thank you to all who contributed to our Sleeping Rough Initiative on March 16 in aid of the homeless population.



Our young people did us very proud on the night by volunteering to stay awake and experience something of what it must be like on a daily basis for those are who homeless in Ireland.



We are delighted to say that we raised €1,322.53. This money will go towards the vital work of the North West Simon Community and Focus Ireland.



We are very grateful to the St. Patrick’s Parade Committee for all that they did, from allowing us the use of the viewing area in the town, to offering us the use of their gazebo and helping us to set up on the night.



We are thankful to the tourist office for allowing us to use their facilities. We are grateful to the publicans for allowing us to collect in their establishments.



We would also like to thank Lorna Thompson Cakes for baking us a cake and delivering it to us on the night!

We are also extremely grateful to the local people for their very kind donations.