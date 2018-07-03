Work on Corraleehan water supply upgrade to begin "in coming weeks"

Irish water, working in partnership with Leitrim County Council, is set to commence water supply works in Corraleehan, Co Leitrim in the coming weeks.

The news came following a query by Cllr Caillian Ellis, who said the urgency surrounding these works has only increased in recent days with the onset of near-drought conditions.

Cllr Ellis has been informed the planned works will improve water supply, water pressure and reduce leakage in this area.

"This water mains renewal works involve the decommissioning and replacement of approximately 4.7km of old and damaged pipes with modern, high density polyethelene (plastic) pipes," noted a spokesperson for Irish Water in response to Cllr Ellis.

"This contract is being carried out by Farran's Construction Limited and will take approximately 15 weeks to complete. Once comlete customers will experience improved water quality in this area. These works will also ensure a more secure supply and improved pressure.

According to Irish Water's water Network Regional Lead, Declan Cawley, the works will include the decommissioning and replacement of water mains along the L1345-2 and L1345-1 beginning at the junction of the R202 in the townland of Drumgownagh and heading north towards Derradda and Corraleehan. The works will end at the reservoir in Ardmoneen in Co Cavan.

The works will also involve laying new water service connections form the public water main in the road to customers property boundaries and connecting them to the customer's water supply.

He said the works may involve some short-term water shut-offs but stressed "the project team will ensure that customers are given a minimum of 48 hours notice prior to any planned water shut offs.

"Traffic management will be in place during this time. Local and emergency traffic will e maintained at all times. We understand this type of work can be inconvenient and works crews will make every effort to minimise any disruption these necessary works cause."