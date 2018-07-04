Don't forget to donate blood in Ballinamore today!
Give the gift of life - donate blood.
During the Summer months blood donations fall dramatically. According to the Irish Blood Transfusion Service, as of this morning (Wednesday, July 4) there are just four days supply of O+; O- and A+ blood; five days supply of A-; 6 days supply of B+; just one days supply of B-; 17 days supply of AB+ and 14 days supply of AB-.
The IBTS is asking that as many donors as possible come to Ballinamore Community Centre, Co. Leitrim today to make a donation. Every donation is vital and your donation could save a life.
Donations can be made from 3pm to 5pm and from 7pm to 9.30pm today.
Those with B- blood type are especially needed.
