Ballinamore streets in darkness due to light faults

Locals and residents of Ballinamore have been complaining that the town is almost in darkness at night.



A large number of the public lights are not working and despite numerous reports and complaints to have them fixed many areas of the town are very dark if walking at night.

Locals reported on Facebook that up to 80% of street lights in Ballinamore are not working.



Public light faults have been reported but not fixed.

The public light faults are located on Main Street and out the Golf Links Road. Electric Skyline are contracted by Leitrim County Council to repair and maintain public lighting in County Leitrim.

It is understood an engineer is being sent out to deal with the issue this week.



Cllr Brendan Barry was working with locals to help log the issues and had contacted the company directly to seek an engineer.

