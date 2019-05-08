Aughnasheelin native Pat Gallagher celebrates 70th birthday

Ciaran Kelly, director of the Landmark Hotel is pictured congratulating Aughnasheelin native Pat Gallagher at his surprise birthday gala dinner, attended by his family and a wide circle of friends, which was held in The Landmark Hotel on Sunday night.

Pat has operated the well known construction company Gallagher Group Limited based in Kent for the last 45 years. However he has never forgotten his Leitrim roots and is a regular visitor home to Knockacullion and Ballinamore.

We wish Pat many happy returns on this very special birthday.

Picture: Eunan Sweeney Photography