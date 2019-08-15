Nonagenarians celebrate landmark birthdays in Drumeela

With over 450 years between them, five Drumeela parishioners were treated to a celebration Mass in St Mary’s Church, Drumeela on Sunday last, August 11.

Sincerest happy birthday to Brian Kiernan, Eamonn Kiernan, Rose Ann Kiernan, Nora McCabe and Terry O’Reilly, all celebrating their 90th birthdays around this time.

Genuinely all five could pass for 70 years of age in looks and energy, 20 years younger than their birth certs.

We wish you all the very best of continued good health and happiness.

Sunday celebrations commenced with Mass celebrated by Fr. D Murray PP. the families of all five part took in the special Mass. Kathleen McCabe and Ann Kiernan did the first and second readings. 6 grandchildren did the prayers of the faithful. Terry Reilly family brought up the Gifts to the Altar.

Teresa O’ Kelly did a short tribute to each of the five nonagenarians.

The choir under the leadership of Marie McCartin provided, as always, lovely music and singing for the occasion. Fr Murray give Brian, Eamonn, Rose Ann, Nora and Terry a special blessing and presented each with a gift.

A video of the special Mass was completed and will be available very soon.

Also photos were taken and again any of the committee members will be able to assist any family or friends who would like a sovereign of the special morning. The morning concluded with refreshments in the lovely Teach Duchais, the décor and furniture second to none.

All five cut the beautiful cake which had a photo of each of the five on it.

Much credit must go to the committee Teresa, Brian, Gene, Noel and John. Also to all who helped with the refreshments, catering, photography and video. Also Roisín for her help with Teach Duchais.