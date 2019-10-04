Tidy Towns report describes Ballinamore as a town with a "good handle on litter control and tidiness"

The SuperValu Tidy Towns results were published this week with the adjudicators' report for Ballinamore stating: "Overall the town is in a good state of infrastructural presentation but like other similar size places it has its fair share of unoccupied and premises as well but to be honest not too major a problem.

"One is conscious of the fact that the Committee is aware of these premises and is doing its utmost to engage with

owners to make improvements even on a temporary basis.

The report also commented: "Overall the standard of litter control and general tidiness was very good and warrants an increase in marks. For a large enough towns you have a good handle on litter control and tidiness."