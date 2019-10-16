Are you brave enough for Cloone's Haunted Trail?

Cloone is preparing for it's scariest haunted trail yet which opens for one night only on Sunday, October 27 6.30- 10pm.



The fifth year in action, the Cloone Huanted Trail is run by at least 60 volunteers from the local GAA clubs, the Community Centre Committee, Mothers and Others, Bóthar na Naomh committee, Cloone Show committee, ICA and many more , not to mention many locals who just turn up to help out.



The popular and scenic Bóthar Na Naomh walkign trail is transformed on the night into a haunted trail full of scary surprises: witches, ghosts, skeletons, goblins, haunted house, abbatior, graveyard etc.



As the darkness deepens the scares will get more haunting, expect plenty of screams and maybe a few nightmares!

While the funds are so greatly needed and appreciated by Cloone GAA to ensure that it is run efficiently, the event is also about providing activities for the youth, families (and the not so young!) in the surrounding areas.



If you are brave enough, entry is €7 per person, the trail starts at Cloone Community Centre, where all groups and individuals must register before being transported by bus to the start of the trail.



All U16s must be accompanied by an adult and earlier the better for younger children.

You can come in your own costume if you want, but remember to dress accordingly for the weather.

Refreshments will served in the community centre.



