Meeting with Ballinamore representatives about potential asylum accommodation scheduled for tonight

A meeting is set to be held this evening (Wednesday, October 16) with community representatives to discuss the possibility of providing asylum accommodation in Ballinamore for a small number of families.



The Leitrim Observer understands that vacant apartments at The Rock development in the town are being considered as potential accommodation.



It is understood this proposed accommodation provision is completely different from the emergency accommodation previously proposed at the Shannon Key West, Rooskey. The Leitrim Observer understands this accommodation focuses on long-term accommodation for families.



When contacted by the Observer, the Department of Justice and Equality would not confirm that this Ballinamore site will be an accommodation centre for International Protection applications “until these commercially sensitive discussions are complete.”



The spokesperson for the Department said they are “working to secure new accommodation centres for International Protection applicants, as the number of people arriving to seek protection in the State continues to rise (+53% to date this year).



“Because of a shortage of places in accommodation centres, there are now almost 1,400 people in emergency accommodation in hotels and guesthouses.



“The Department is running a number of procurement processes to find additional accommodation to meet this demand.

“The search for accommodation is nationwide and the department is in discussions with a number of providers in relation to premises.”