Do you dare enter Drumcoura's fear in the Forest?

Fear in the Forest returns to Drumcoura City, for the second year, for four frightful nights during October!



The outdoor Halloween experience will take place from 6-9pm on October 25, 26,27 and 31 in the spooky setting of Drumcoura City’s Forest, just five minutes drive from Ballinamore.



Usually known for its famous Country Music Festival Cowboys and Heroes and it’s western themed Saloon and Restaurant, Drumcoura City will be dishing up a feast of fear during the Halloween season.

The onsite forest comes alive with all sorts of creepy crawlies, ghouls, ghosts, zombies and much worse. Have you got the nerve to walk the trail or will you succumb to Fear in the Forest?



As a little incentive, if you visit Fear in the Forest and live to tell the tale, you will be entered into a free draw for two tickets to see Jimmy Buckley and Robert Mizzell on the opening night of Cowboys and Heroes 2020.

Book now to avoid disappoint or delays. Email info@drumcouracity.com or call (071) 9645781 or call into Drumcoura City Saloon during open hours.



Walks through the forest go in groups of six ... to make you more vulnerable.

Entry fee is €10 per person, recommended for children over 12years with parental discretion allowed.

Under 16’s must be accompanied by an adult.

For information on Cowboys and Heroes 2020 see www.cowboysandheroes.ie

