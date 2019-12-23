Kate and Rachel win Christmas badges for everyone at their school!

Thanks to all the readers who entered our ever-popular Christmas badge competition on our Uncle Larry's Club page and the prize was a specially manufactured and personalised metal button badge for everyone in their school, and the two readers who sent in their winning entries were Kate McCauley of Cully, Garadice, Ballinamore, who attends St. Mogue’s National School in Currin, Ballyconnell, and Rachel Walsh of Gurteenorna, who attends the nearby Melview National School.



Eleven year old Kate told us that her favourite thing about Christmas is spending time with the family. She loves waking up on Christmas morning and realising that at last, it’s Christmas!



She is really excited this year and on Christmas day, they usually go down to the charity ‘Icebreakers’ swim at Garadice Lake. After the event, the family return home and play with all their presents before a really lovely Christmas dinner. After the meal, they all go to visit their grandparents at their house, which completes a really enjoyable family Christmas Day.



Rachel told us how much they all look forward to Gold Day at their school every Christmas. It’s a great day full of fun, games and goodies. They set us a stall at Melview School, with beautifully knitted items, cards and goodie bags, and any money raised goes towards a Buddy Bench and GAA gear, for their school.

Last year, they raised enough money to pay for a defibrillator; all thanks to the wonderful efforts of the teachers, pupils and of course their parents, so really well done to everyone at Melview. Our picture shows Rachel (on the left), with her school pals Daisy Barry, Bella Hackett and Aoife Smith, busy making things for the Christmas stall.

Well done to both girls for winning this year’s school badges and by the time you read this, you will be enjoying your Christmas holidays from school, and also wearing your unique Christmas badges. Thanks to everyone who entered this year.