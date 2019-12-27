LGFA
Laura and Eilish O'Dowd fly the flag for connacht
Former Leitrim Ladies manager Danny Clarke pictured with Laura & Eilish O'Dowd after all three were members of the Connacht Ladies team took part in the Inter-Provincial series in Kinnegad recently.
Laura scored 1-1 in the semi-final against Munster, the goal being described as one of the best of the day.
Danny was part of the Connacht management team over the weekend.
WATCH; Brilliant goal by Leitrim's Laura O'Dowd for Connacht at the Intepros in Kinnegad. See more action on our Facebook page!@ConnachtLGFA @LeitrimLGFA#LGFAInterpros— Ladies Football (@LadiesFootball) November 30, 2019
pic.twitter.com/qTc6LHUO1v
