Sinn Féin to host online National Easter Commemoration

Due to the current and necessary public health restrictions that are in place to help fight Covid-19, Sinn Féin's National Easter Commemoration will this year be held online, and will include an oration by Sinn Féin President Mary Lou McDonald TD.

This can be viewed from 3pm tomorrow (Sunday, 12th April) on Sinn Féin's Facebook, Twitter and YouTube pages, as well as via the Sinn Féin website at www.sinnfein.ie