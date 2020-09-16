Ballinamore woman makes it to the final of National Brown Bread Baking Competition

Ballinamore woman Kathrina Ruddock made it to the final of National Brown Bread Baking Competition tun by Aldi.

Marie McCarthy from Carrigaline, Co. Cork has been announced the winner of The National Brown Bread Baking Competition, run by Aldi and in association with the National Ploughing Association (NPA) and the Irish Countrywomen's Association (ICA). Marie will receive a guaranteed cash prize of €15,000 and her bread will be available in store in the coming weeks!

Relaunched six years ago by the NPA, the event this year was a huge success with entries from all over Ireland submitted into Aldi stores. This year, over 700 entries were submitted making it the most successful year to date. Open to all members of the public, all entrants were asked to drop their freshly baked bread to Aldi stores on certain dates, with the breads then judged by a panel, and 4 contestants making it through to the final.

The four finalists were:

Marie McCarthy from Carrigaline, Co. Cork

Aisling O’Toole from Monasterevin, Co. Kildare

Marie Doherty from Ballymote, Co. Sligo

Kathrina Ruddock from Ballinamore, Co. Leitrim



The final was held this week at Cooks Academy in Dublin where Marie McCarthy from Carrigaline in Cork rose to the challenge and emerged victorious, commended by the judges for her Brown Bread’s overall appearance, texture, and all important taste. The bread is sure to be popular with Aldi customers nationwide.

