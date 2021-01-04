Ballinamore single lady in RTE dating show

Ballinamore native Siobhán Mc Tague went on a quest for love in Lough Key Forest Park before Christmas.

She appeared on RTÉ dating show “Love is in the Air” where she was paired with a suitor from Co. Offaly in the hope that they’d hit it off.

The two took a romantic stroll on the grounds of Lough Key Forest Park. An outdoor date following all of the current public health guidelines was in order.



Siobhán was working with Tourism Ireland in London but has been home in Ballinamore since March last year. She said the dating app “Tinder is grim” in Leitrim but she is still “looking for a diamond in the rough.”



It has been a difficult time on the dating scene with young people in search of love having to find alternative places to find it.

You can find out if Siobhan and Eoin hit it off on the RTÉ Player.

