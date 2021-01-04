Road works resume today on Carrick-on-Shannon streets

The public are remnided that streets wil once again close to traffic today in Carrick-on-Shannon as works resume on the public realm project.

The works paused for the Christmas period and it is hoped that the majority of the project and most roads will be reopened will be complete by April.

Roads affected by closures from today (January 4) include Main St. from the junction of Park Lane to St. Georges Terrace (Town Clock) and St Georges Terrace from the junction with Quay Road to Main St. (Town Clock).

Also read: Widespread frost this morning is making driving conditions especially hazardous