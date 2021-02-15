Share your smiley pancake and help raise funds for Mental Health Ireland

This Pancake Tuesday, February 16th people are been encouraged to get creative with their toppings and create their very own ‘Smiley Pancake’ in support of Mental Health Ireland.

The ‘Smiley Pancake’ initiative has been running for a number of years but unfortunately this year due to the Covid pandemic the fundraiser cannot take place in person. Instead people are being asked to design their ‘Smiley Pancake’, take a photo and text MHI to 5030” to donate €4 to Mental Health Ireland.

People can send their photos to jamie@stsg.ie, message the Sligo Traveller Support Group Facebook page or message/WhatsApp 0851053319 with your photos. They will then me shared on social media.



Jamie Murphy from the Sligo Traveller Support Group said “This is a great initiative that we have been supporting over the past few years. The issue of mental health and suicide is something that impacts all communities across the country and is of serious importance to us with rates of suicide at least 7 times higher that the general population. We would encourage as many people as possible from across the region to donate to Mental Health Ireland and send us your photos! We would love to be doing it in person but we can still be creative, enjoy some delicious food and support a great cause."