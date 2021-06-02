Motorists advised of delays at rpad works in South Leitrim

Motorists are advised there will be delays in Ballinamore and Cloone this motnh due to road works.

There will be temporary traffic lights in operation on the L1567 at Drumgownagh, Cloone from until June 11.

And also there will be temporary traffic lights in operation on the R204-3 at Aghoo East, Ballinamore  running until June 25

Motorists should leave extra time in their commute.

