Renewed calls for memorabilia and stories of War of Independence in Leitrim

Call for memories, stories and memorabilia from the War of Independence in Leitrim
In commemorating the 1921 War of Independence, Leitrim County Library is extending a call to those in possession of photographs, letters, documents or other memorabilia from or about 1921 and the war, to submit copies of this material to the Local Studies Collection at Ballinamore Library.
Copies of material can be submitted to localstudies@leitrimcoco.
ie or staff can take copies - with your permission - for you before returning the items.
