More asylum families set for Ballinamore

More asylum families are set to move to Ballinamore this Summer.

Carraig Accommodation Centre at The Rock, Ballinamore has 20 own door apartments for asylum families. While it is unclear how many asylum families are living there at the moment, it is understood a few more families will be added in August.

Five asylum families currently living in Macroom, Co Cork have been notified by the IPAS (International Protection Accommodation Service) that they will be moved to Ballinamore and Letterkenny. The families are currently living at the Riverside Park Hotel, Macroom many of the children are attending local schools, clubs and have made friends.

Macroom Friends of Asylum Seekers said two of the families appealed the decision but they still have to go. The group said the families should be given the choice of moving fter spendign two years in the area.

A spokesperson for the Department of Children, Equality, Disability, Integration and Youth said it does not comment on individuals.

But stated, "More broadly, IPAS has committed to ending the use of emergency accommodation for international protection applicants by the end of this year, and moving families to own door accommodation.

"The Minister understands that moving to new locations is difficult for any family, but by moving to own door accommodation, the outcome for those families will be more appropriate accommodation for their needs."