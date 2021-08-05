Virtural May Walk Run Roll raises €9,574 for local charities

The Annual Aughnasheelin 5km/10km May Walk in aid of Cancer Research / North West Hospice took a virtual turn this year.

Due to Covid-19 restrictions it was not possible to gather and walk so it was decided to take to social media again this year to raise the funds. This proved very successful and raised €9,574 for the two charities.



The presentation of cheques took place in Aughnasheelin on Tuesday July 27 . Ena Barrett, Cancer Research Community Fundraiser – Ulster Connaught North accepted the cheque on behalf of the Irish Cancer Society.

Ena paid a “sincere word of thanks” to the Sammon family for hosting the May walk again this year even when it was more difficult online due to Covid19.

“We truly appreciate your amazing support. Well done to all the younger members of the Sammon family who utilised social media to raise a phenomenal amount of money. Thank you to all involved and to the Aughnasheelin Community for your continuous support.”



Mary Martin Curran Board Director NWH accepted the cheque on behalf of the North West Hospice. Mary sincerely thanked the organisers and all involved for the generous contribution which goes towards providing home care for those living with cancer.

The North West Hospice will have a new unit built later this year but still rely on funding raised by events like this as €1m is required each year to provide home services to the terminally ill in the North West. Mary complimented the Sammon Family and the grandchildren of May and Michael for continuing the event on social media again this year and to their friends who are aware of the need for funds and the services provided by North West Hospice and Irish Cancer Society.



Speaking at the presentation Cait Sammon Cullen thanked the organising committee and all who continue to work on this fundraiser, the Aughnasheelin Community, local businesses for your support and contributions.

Thank you to friends, colleagues, business associates and all who contributed so generously to the fund. A big thank you to all who came out to the presentation and to Stefan Hoare of Sheelin Photography, who took the pictures.