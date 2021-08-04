Leitrim Tourism revs up for the "last four weeks" of Summer

With just four weeks left of the school summer holidays, and everything re-opened, Leitrim Tourism is gearing up for a busy month of August.



It is understood that all hotels in Leitrim are booked up for the month and according to queries for accommodation, beds are scarce around the county.

Leitrim Tourism informed the paper that “all tourist attractions” in the county are now open, although some still have covid restrictions in place.



Sean MacDiarmada’s Homestead is open for bookings, Parke’s Castle is only open for outdoor viewings, Sliabh an Iarainn Visitor Centre, Glenview Museum, St George's Visitor Centre and the Ballroom of Romance Glenfarne have all fully re-opened and one of the last jigsaw pieces Arigna Mining Experience, a massive attraction for Leitrim visitors, re-opened at the weekend.

Manager of the popular tourism attraction Valerie Stenson said they held off reopening as they received “no concrete guidelines” from Fáilte Ireland.

She said some museums and galleries re-opened in June with self guided tours, but due to Health and Safety issues involved with going down into the mines this was not possible at Arigna Mines.

Valerie told the Leitrim Observer “the phone has not stopped over the past six weeks.” The tourist site opened it’s website and booking system in anticipation of re-opening in July but “all we have done is refund people and apologise.”

She noted the massive loss of revenue as the centre has been closed since December 23, 2020. She said the tourist season in Ireland is so short and the re-opening of tourism has been a “mess” with much of the guidelines “open to interpretation.”

August is traditionally Arigna Mines' “busiest month” but bookings have been capped at 50% due to guidelines and social distancing rules.

Valerie said they hope the tourist season will stretch into September and October this year to help recoup lost revenue as they cannot survive on just the “last four weeks” of August.

Booking is essential on www.arignaminingexperience.ie And the team are delighted to welcome everyone back. The onsite cafe is expected to re-open for takeaways and outdoor dining only.

It is understood that the Cavan Leitrim Railway in Dromod is still closed to visitors.

The Dock in Carrick-on-Shannon has resumed concerts outdoors and with pubs, restaurants and cafes back serving, there is nothing to hold back visitors from discovering the county.

