Solas Art Gallery’s next exhibition ‘Stack’ by Elizabeth Kinsella

Stack is a Solo Exhibition by Elizabeth Kinsella at Solas Art Gallery in Ballinamore, opening on Friday, August 27
Stack is a Solo Exhibition by Elizabeth Kinsella at Solas Art Gallery in Ballinamore, Co Leitrim, opening on Friday, August 27, at 7.30pm and running until Friday, September 17 2021.
The exhibition will be opened by Gabrielle Flynn, emerging artist and Solas Gallery committee member.
This exhibition takes the form of a series of large-scale paintings some on canvas, others on painted paper bags and knitted coloured planes sewn into rough edged compositions.
Patches of bold pattern from favourite artworks; wallpaper, a dress, or a tablecloth from domestic scenes in paintings such as a Bonnard and Vuillard become a starting point for making works, sparking thoughts of lost times, fragments of domestic moments, playing games, knitting, sewing, cleaning, chords of conversation, peals of laughter.
Lost places and moments are recalled and reformed in a joyous exploration of materials.
Fast passages of spray paint or slowly dragged squeegeed paint are set against the slowness of each stitch and the labour of making knitted and sewn panels.
Memory and materials are playfully cobbled and stacked together.
Elizabeth Kinsella
Elizabeth Kinsella is a visual artist based in Sligo. Educated at the Belfast School of Art, University of Ulster, she holds a BFA hons and MFA in Fine Art.
Kinsella is a lecturer and Programme Chair for the Fine Art Degree Programmes at the Institute of Technology, Sligo.
Her practice centres around drawing, painting, and bookmaking through a diverse range of mediums. She has exhibited widely in Ireland and Internationally and is a member of ‘NINE Artists Collective’.
Contact details:
Website www.elizabethkinsella.com
www.nine-artists.com
Instagram www.instagram.com/lizzie_
kinsella
www.instagram.com/
nine_artists
Solas Art Gallery
Main St, Ballinamore, County Leitrim, Ireland, N41 D2X3.
Website www.solasart.ie
Contact: 071 9644210 info@solasart.ie
Opening times: Monday to Saturday, 10am to 6pm.
More News
Stack is a Solo Exhibition by Elizabeth Kinsella at Solas Art Gallery in Ballinamore, opening on Friday, August 27
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.