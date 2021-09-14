Ballinamore's Megan OConnor knocks their socks off on Glow Up Ireland

Megan OConnor
Megan Connor’s make-up is certainly turning heads!
Ballinamore’s Megan is still impressing judges as she heads for episode 3 of Glow Up Ireland on RTE2 this Thursday, September 16.
Megan battled it out with the nine MUA's last week as they were surprised with Ireland's biggest beauty influencer Keilidh Cashell who was the guest judge this week.
Their first challenge saw the make-up artists rummage through a selection of pre-owned or upcycled objects for a sustainable Tik Tok challenge.
The judges said Megan was an incredible make-up artist but maybe a bit slow at application.
This week’s creative challenge was called the ‘Two Faced’ Challenge – social media can show your good and bad traits – the make-up artists were asked to create a half and half look that shows the judges and viewers both their good and bad sides.
Megan knocked the socks off the judges with this two faced look above and they all said she should have no self doubts.
Her looks are made for models on the catwalk and in photoshoots.
Megan jumped into the next episode without any stumbles.
Tune in to this week's episode on Thursday at 9.35pm on RTE 2.
