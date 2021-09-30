Colourful future ahead for Megan O’Connor after Glow up Ireland

“I never want to see a clumpy eyelash again” laughs Megan O'Connor after she was eliminated from Glow up Ireland last Thursday.



The talented self taught make up artist from Ballinamore said she does not have any regrets about the looks she created for the show and said they reflected her unique style and application.

“I did myself justice, I was happy with the looks” she says looking back on the show, but she said she is taking judges critique on board and is trying to step out of her comfort zone.



Already she has availed of such opportunities “I never thought possible.” Just two weeks ago Megan completed the make up for Fashion Designer Colin Horgan's London Fashion Week show.

She said she really enjoyed doing glam make up on the models for London Fashion Week and she was amazed how much she could do in such little time.

She also started her mentorship almost immediately with LA based Oscar winning artist Michéle Burke.

“I can't believe I have her phone number” Megan reveals. She said she has spoken several times with Michéle and her feedback and advice is “priceless.”



Megan is currently focusing on creating Halloween looks for her social media channels.

She does not have a long term plan or career path in place yet. She wants to build up her knowledge (she taught herself make up artistry online) and to try some new things before she settles on her future goals.

Megan said she is open to all opportunities and her main aim is to “succeed in make up.”

The humble lady said the support she has received from family, friends and the wider community has been “mindblowing.” She said the feedback from viewers online and around town in Ballinamore has given her the motivation to push on, to be brave and to motivate others .



Megan also hopes the locals will continue to watch Glow Up Ireland - the next episode is on Thursday 9.35pm on RTE 2.