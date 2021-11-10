Funding of €49,747 announced for drop-in digital support facility in Leitrim

Minister for Rural and Community Development, Heather Humphreys TD, announced this week over €700,000 in funding to support 18 projects under the Innovation Measure of the CLÁR Programme. Leitrim County Council have been successful in an application under this programme and will receive funding of €49,747.50.

This approved funding will involve using Leitrim County Council’s library network, to provide a "drop in" digital support facility, where expertise will be available to train and support older people in the set up and the use of digital technology. It is intended that this will be rolled out in five of our branch libraries across the county in Carrick-on-Shannon, Manorhamilton, Ballinamore, Drumshanbo and Mohill. This will allow a broad geographic spread and ensure that the service is within reach of all older people.

Announcing the funding, Minister Humphreys said: “I am delighted to announce funding for these projects, as part of the CLÁR programme’s new Innovation Measure. This is a measure that is designed to support innovative and bold ideas that will make a difference in communities across rural Ireland”.

In welcoming the funding, Cathaoirleach of Leitrim County Council, Councillor Paddy O’Rourke said "Leitrim County Council hosts and is a lead partner on Leitrim Age Friendly Alliance and I warmly welcome this funding which will assist older people in our local communities by giving people who are geographically isolated the means and ability to connect with friends, family and neighbours, wherever they may be located right around the world. This will be another invaluable service, adding to the expanding list of services and resources that ware available through the Library service."