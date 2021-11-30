Santa to turn on Christmas lights in Ballinamore this weekend

Santa is topping off in Ballinamore this Saturday, December 4 to switch on the town's lights and kick start Christmas!
Santa will begin his journey at the bottom of the town at 5:30pm and will travel up to all the estates at the top of the town first. This will take roughly an hour.
He will then travel back down town to visit the remainder of the streets and estates.
You will hear him before you see him!
The whole event will be live streaming on Facebook on the Ballinamore Family Festival page, so nobody will miss out and you can keep an eye on where Santa is!
Santa will be a very busy man that evening and there is one treat per child, we thank you in advance for your co-operation & understanding.
