03 Jan 2022

Junior Art Exhibition at Solas Gallery in Leitrim

Reporter:

Leitrim Observer reporter

The ever-popular Junior Art Exhibition at Solas Gallery, Ballinamore, will open on January 22 and will be on show until February 10.
Children up to age 18 are invited to create and submit one artwork per person for
this exhibition.
This exhibition has been running since 2008 and is always popular with artists and parents alike. Once again, we will be holding this exhibition virtually on our online gallery at www.Kuntsmatrix.com.
The artworks will not be on display in the Solas Art Gallery.
Entry is easy and it is free. Simply photograph a painting or drawing and email it to solasartgallery@gmail.com.
Don’t forget to include the name and age of the
young artist. The final date for submission is Tuesday, January 18, 2022.
For more information on this exhibition, visit www.solasart.ie or call the gallery on 071 964 4210.

